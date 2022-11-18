Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,564 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

