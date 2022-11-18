Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.