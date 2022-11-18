Maryland Capital Management Buys 897 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $153.33. 21,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,041. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

