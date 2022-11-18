Maryland Capital Management Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. 85,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,988. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $142.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

