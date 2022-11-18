Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $110.04. 28,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

