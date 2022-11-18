Maryland Capital Management Sells 13,854 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its position in 3M by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.63. 15,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,477. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

