Mask Network Price Hits $3.02 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $206.22 million and approximately $104.85 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00018215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

