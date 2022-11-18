Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.
NYSE DOOR opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.86.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
