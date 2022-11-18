Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masonite International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.