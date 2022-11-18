Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $68.77

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.77, but opened at $66.79. Matador Resources shares last traded at $65.52, with a volume of 3,282 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 252.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after buying an additional 1,259,841 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $47,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after buying an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

