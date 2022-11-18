Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

MATX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 5,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,517. Matson has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

