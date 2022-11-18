Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of MATW opened at $30.01 on Friday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $918.61 million, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

