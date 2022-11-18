McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.09. 1,079,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,534,188. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $237.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

