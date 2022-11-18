McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,919 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.41. 3,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

