McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,661 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 211.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.07. 190,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,797. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 152.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day moving average of $243.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

