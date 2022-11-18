McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up about 2.3% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 473,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 338,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.0 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of AY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,047.00%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

