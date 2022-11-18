McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

