McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 113,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Visa by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,513,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,806 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $209.90. 157,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,082. The stock has a market cap of $396.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

