McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 2.8 %

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of WEC traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.59. 23,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.