MDA (OTC:MDALF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MDA in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a sector perform rating for the company.

MDA Price Performance

MDALF opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.01. MDA has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$8.89.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

