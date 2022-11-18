MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

MDU opened at $29.91 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

