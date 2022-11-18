Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.