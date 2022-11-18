MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Shares Down 18.2%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) dropped 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 372,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 121,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MedX Health Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MedX Health Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

