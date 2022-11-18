MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given New $2.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 27,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653,299 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

