Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

MCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE:MCG traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,157. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 208.23%. The company had revenue of $243.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

