Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,521 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.00. 323,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

