Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $96.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTH opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

