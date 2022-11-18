Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Nicholas Clegg Sells 6,019 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

META traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $111.45. 34,171,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,345,391. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.79.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.