Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Down 9.1%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 117,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 90,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Metallic Minerals Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.85.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

