Metro Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

TSE MRU opened at C$75.75 on Friday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$60.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.86. The stock has a market cap of C$18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

