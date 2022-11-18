Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Metro stock remained flat at $54.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. Metro has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

