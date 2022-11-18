Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRU. CIBC lowered their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$76.44.

Metro Stock Up 0.4 %

MRU traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.05. 189,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Metro has a 12-month low of C$60.59 and a 12-month high of C$76.47.

Metro Announces Dividend

About Metro

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

