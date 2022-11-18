Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MYBUF. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a buy rating and set a CHF 0.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 5,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

