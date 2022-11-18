Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.97.

MU stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 263,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,975,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

