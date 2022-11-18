Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Mina has a total market cap of $412.41 million and $10.12 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 745,391,016 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 744,725,845.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56625849 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $9,672,777.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

