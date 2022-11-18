Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

MI.UN stock opened at C$14.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.99. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

