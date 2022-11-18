Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Up 5.2%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.24 and last traded at $76.27. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 903,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

Several research firms have commented on MRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

