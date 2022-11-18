Mizuho Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $190.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $300.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $364.37.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $163.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.20. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $580.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $550,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,967,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.