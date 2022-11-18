Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $77,880.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 2,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,711.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Model N Stock Up 2.1 %

Model N stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 490,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,644. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 89,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

