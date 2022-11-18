Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $116.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.61.
ETSY stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
