Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $116.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.61.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.