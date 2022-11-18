Moffett Nathanson Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $60.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Moffett Nathanson to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.32.
Shares of FIVN opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $164.82.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Five9 by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 361,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 126,025 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
