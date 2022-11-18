Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.45 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

