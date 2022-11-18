Monero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.36 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $54.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $133.69 or 0.00803595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,635.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00372725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00116316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.01 or 0.00631244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00235012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00233028 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,202,500 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

