MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 621,031 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

About MoneyGram International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 702,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 170,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.