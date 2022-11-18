MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 621,031 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.68.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
