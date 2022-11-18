Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Moody’s worth $60,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Moody’s by 119.6% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $289.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day moving average is $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

