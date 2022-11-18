MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €32.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.51) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €15.00 ($15.46) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €16.08 ($16.57) and a 52 week high of €39.96 ($41.20).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.