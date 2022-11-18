MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 275.94% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

MorphoSys stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MorphoSys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.