Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $32,631,433. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.