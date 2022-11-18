Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.67. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

