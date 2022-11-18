Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,127 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

