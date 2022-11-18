Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 66,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,606,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

